10th Circ. Says Nurse Must Face Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday partly reversed a Utah court's decision on the death of an incarcerated 21-year-old, holding that the jail's contracted doctor could claim qualified immunity but left the jail nurse to face claims of civil rights violations. Madison Jody Jensen died in 2016 while in custody of the Duchesne County Jail, Utah, having been arrested after her father alerted police to her drug use and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the lawsuit. After her death, her estate sued for depriving her of her civil rights, and the district court granted summary judgment for the county and qualified...

