Exxon Sees Texas Refinery Pollution Penalty Cut To $14.25M

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge handed Exxon Mobil Corp. a reduced $14.25 million penalty Tuesday for air pollution violations at a Texas refining and chemical complex in response to an appeals court, after the Fifth Circuit said a higher penalty he handed down in 2017 needed to be reconsidered. U.S. District Judge David Hittner reduced the number of violations at issue after the Fifth Circuit said he must more closely examine the claims made by the Sierra Club and Environment Texas Citizen Lobby. Specifically, the Fifth Circuit said the judge had to consider whether the groups had standing to pursue all of...

