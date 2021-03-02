9th. Circ. Urged Not To Revisit Incense Co. Arbitration Bid

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- An Indian businessman is urging the Ninth Circuit not to revisit its decision denying a bid to force him to arbitrate a family dispute over trademarks, arguing that rather than causing confusion, the earlier decision creates uniformity in enforcing international arbitration agreements. The Ninth Circuit in January rejected a bid filed by an Indian incense manufacturer founded by Nagraj Setty to force his brother, Balkrishna Setty and his company, Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (BNG) LLP, or SS Bangalore, to arbitrate a dispute stemming from trademark rights arising from their father's incense business. Nagraj Setty's business is called Shrinivas Sugandhalaya LLP, or SS Mumbai....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS