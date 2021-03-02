Mo. High Court OKs Punitive Damages In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed an $870,000 verdict, including $300,000 in punitive damages, in a suit accusing health care providers of causing a patient's death, saying there was sufficient evidence that the health care providers exhibited a reckless indifference or conscious disregard of the patient's well-being. In a 5-2 ruling, the state's highest court upheld a Scott County jury's determination that Missouri Delta Medical Center can be held liable in a suit accusing two physicians that it employed of causing the death of patient Roosevelt Rhoden, who was being treated for prostate issues. The patient's son, John Henry Rhoden,...

