SolarWinds Says SEC, DOJ, State AGs Probing Cyberhack

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- SolarWinds Corp. said Monday that it's cooperating with investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and various state attorneys general into a cyberattack on the company's software that has led to a sprawling cyberespionage campaign that authorities say was likely perpetrated by Russian hackers. SolarWinds, a provider of information technology infrastructure management software, said in a March 1 SEC filing that since its Orion software was breached in December — which has led to hackers infiltrating the networks of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, other government agencies and an unknown number of private companies —...

