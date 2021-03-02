Hedge Funder Gets 3-Month Stretch For Lying To SEC

Law360, New York (March 2, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A New York hedge fund operator on Tuesday was sentenced to three months in prison for lying to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during a deposition, in a case that was almost derailed due to the government's failure to timely turn over evidence to the defense. Aberon Capital Management boss Niket Jain, 48, previously pled guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, pursuant to a plea agreement that was contingent on U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel's decision not to throw out the case over prosecutors' error in not timely producing about five terabytes of data from Jain's former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS