J&J Urges High Court To Nix $2.1B Talc Verdict

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson petitioned the Supreme Court Tuesday to undo a $2.1 billion verdict against it in a case alleging asbestos in its talc products gave users ovarian cancer, saying the Missouri state court stacked the deck against it by lumping together 22 disparate plaintiffs in the same suit. Allowing all the suits to be tried at the same time allowed the plaintiffs — all women who alleged they used talc products, then developed cancer — to conceal individual claims and defenses, preventing Johnson & Johnson from successfully defending the claims, in violation of its due process rights, the company told...

