Feds Say 'Tiger King' Animal Welfare Act Claim Is Valid

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has urged an Oklahoma federal judge to preserve an Animal Welfare Act claim in its suit against the zoo featured in Netflix's hit series "Tiger King," saying the zoo owner is violating the AWA by exhibiting animals without a valid license. Zoo owner Jeffrey Lowe is violating the U.S. Department of Agriculture's act because he voluntarily terminated his USDA Class C exhibitor license on Aug. 21 and has since illegally exhibited tigers, lions, a grizzly bear and other animals to the public at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and the new Tiger King Park now under development...

