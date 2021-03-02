Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Mulls Fate Of $38M Small Biz IT Contract Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit grappled Tuesday with a variety of issues raised by Harmonia Holdings' request to reinstate its challenge, tossed by the Federal Claims Court last year, to a $38 million government contract awarded to a company the IT firm said wasn't eligible to bid as a small business.

A three-judge panel examined the U.S. Court of Federal Claims' April 2020 order, which found, among other things, that Harmonia Holdings Group LLC failed to timely argue that Alethix LLC was ineligible for the contract to build and maintain the U.S. Census Bureau's Enterprise Reporting System. This infrastructure supports the agency's demographic and economic surveys with progress...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!