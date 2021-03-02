DOL Delays Trump's Last-Minute Independent Contractor Rule

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday that it is delaying the effective date of an independent contractor classification test it rolled out near the end of former President Donald Trump's term, pushing the date back from March 8 to May 7. The multifactor test is designed to determine whether to classify a worker as an employee, who is entitled to minimum wage and overtime protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act. It includes five factors that aim to evaluate whether an individual is an independent contractor, who is in business for oneself, or an employee, who relies on a company...

