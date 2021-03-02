Hospital Groups Want To Join Fight Over Drug Discount Rule

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- A bevy of hospital trade groups asked a New Jersey federal court Tuesday if they can intervene in lawsuits brought by Sanofi-Aventis and Novo Nordisk challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' view that drugmakers must give discounts to pharmacies serving low-income areas. In motions seeking to intervene in two separate lawsuits, the American Hospital Association, 340B Health and others told the court that the drugmakers want to block their members' lawful access to the so-called 340B program. The program, established under the Public Health Service Act, requires drugmakers participating in Medicaid and Medicare to sell outpatient drugs at...

