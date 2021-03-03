Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nvidia Beats Claims It Masked $1B In Crypto Mining Sales

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- Technology hardware company Nvidia Corp. beat an investor suit alleging that it understated over $1 billion in sales to cryptocurrency miners, after a federal court in California found that investors hadn't proved any deliberate recklessness by the company's directors.

U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the Northern District of California on Tuesday granted Nvidia's request to dismiss the suit and blocked investors from amending their claims. The investors' confidential witnesses, who were former employees at Nvidia, weren't able to show that the company directors acted with deliberate recklessness, Judge Gilliam found.

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

