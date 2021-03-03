Ex-Trader On The Hook For $22.7M Judgment, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's $22.7 million disgorgement order against a trader and his two companies in connection to a civil case brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, finding that he failed to provide credible evidence to justify an offset for business expenses. In its seven-page opinion, a three-judge panel said that while the U.S. Supreme Court stated in a recent ruling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could only recover net profits that were deducted for legitimate business expenses, the trial court in this case correctly found that point ultimately irrelevant in its...

