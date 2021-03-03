The Halal Guys Sue The Halal Girls In TM Battle Of The Sexes

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Halal Guys filed suit against the Halal Girls on Tuesday in New York federal court, accusing the competing halal restaurant of infringing its trademarks and exploiting its international brand. The well-known fast-casual halal restaurant franchise accuses Navid Manzoor and Khalid Manzoor, also known as the Manzoor Partners, of trademark infringement with their creation of the Halal Girls, an "intentional knock-off" halal restaurant. The Halal Guys says the Halal Girls logo plainly mimics its own logo. (Court documents) The Halal Guys started their business in New York City in the early '90s, converting a hot dog cart into a halal food cart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS