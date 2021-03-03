Amazon Says Acting GC Can't Prosecute Unfair Labor Charge

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- Amazon told a National Labor Relations Board judge that the board's acting general counsel doesn't have authority to prosecute a case saying the company retaliated against an employee who raised group complaints about working conditions, joining other employers that have argued the prosecutor was unlawfully appointed. In an amended answer to an unfair labor practice complaint brought by a worker at a facility in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Amazon.com Services LLC argued acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr cannot continue litigating the case because President Joe Biden removed the former general counsel, Peter Robb, before the end of his term. The...

