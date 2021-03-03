1st Circ. Backs Bakery Win In Ex-Worker's Disability Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- The First Circuit upheld a bakery's victory in a suit by a worker who said he was fired after returning from leave following a knee replacement, saying the ex-employee hadn't done enough to rebut the company's claim that he was fired for coming back too late. A unanimous three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed a federal judge's 2019 decision in favor of Massachusetts-based Gold Medal Bakery on Robert J. Thompson's claims under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Family and Medical Leave Act. Thompson, who said the company did not clearly understand or explain its own leave policies, was required to bring a form...

