Calif. Court Won't Let Chevron Worker Blame Veolia For Burns

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:17 PM EST) -- A Chevron employee severely burned by splashing liquid at a California oil refinery can't blame a former Veolia subsidiary hired to clean the refinery's pipes because that company wasn't responsible for ensuring that equipment was kept in a safe condition between visits, a state appellate court has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles on Tuesday affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Veolia ES Industrial Services Inc., finding that its contract with Chevron for monthly and by-request pipe cleanings didn't obligate Veolia to ensure the safety of Chevron employee Robert Piontkowski. Piontkowski...

