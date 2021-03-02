Va. Becomes 2nd State To Enact Consumer Privacy Law

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday signed into law a sweeping consumer privacy bill that will restrict how businesses handle and share personal data beginning in 2023, making the state the second behind California to put in place such protections. The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, hands consumers the ability to access, correct and delete their personal information and to opt out of the processing of this data for targeted advertising purposes. It also gives the state's attorney general exclusive authority to enforce the law, as lawmakers declined to establish a private right...

