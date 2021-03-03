NY Jeweler Says Insurance Covers Mayor Donor's $6.3M Theft

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A New York jeweler said an AXA insurance affiliate has wrongfully refused to cover its loss after Jona Rechnitz, a disgraced former donor to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, stole over $6.3 million worth of jewelry to pay off his "crippling" debt. M.J.S. Diamond, a former business partner of Rechnitz, told a California judge Monday that it was targeted by the de Blasio fundraiser as part of his eight-figure fraud scheme to rip off jewelers from coast to coast. In the complaint, M.J.S. said XL Specialty Insurance Co. has denied its loss claim even though another AXA affiliate paid over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS