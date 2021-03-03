USAA Slams Akerman DQ Bid In Medicare Repayment Row

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- The United Services Automobile Association shot back on Tuesday against MSP Recovery Claims' bid to disqualify Akerman LLP from representing USAA in their dispute over Medicare secondary payer claim reimbursements, arguing that the conflict of interest allegations are speculative and come years too late. USAA argued that MSP Recovery — an assignee of Medicare Advantage organizations that provide health care to Medicare enrollees — had four years to bring up its allegations that Akerman has violated the Florida Bar's conflict of interest rules by representing other insurers with connections to the same claims. MSP Recovery has known of this speculative conflict...

