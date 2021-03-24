Intel-VLSI Hearing Held In Secret, Inflaming IP Profs' Concerns

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A group of professors of intellectual property law renewed their criticism of patent litigation secrecy Wednesday in a closely watched dispute between Intel Corp. and VLSI Technology LLC after the Texas federal judge overseeing the case closed a key pretrial hearing to the public. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright had scheduled the hearing to discuss motions and pending trial issues for the second of three back-to-back trials in the case. A first jury awarded VLSI $2.18 billion. Though the docket appears to contain numerous pending motions in limine and indicate Intel's desire to stay the litigation and transfer the second trial from...

