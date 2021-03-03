Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Told Biofuel Ruling Would Cause Economic Strain

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade association, told the U.S. Supreme Court that it is essential for small petroleum refineries undergoing economic hardships to be able to gain exemptions from renewable fuel blending requirements and that an appeals court was wrong to restrict vital economic relief.

The AFPM said the Tenth Circuit imposed a continuity requirement on the exemptions that the Clean Air Act did not contain when in fact Congress sought to provide relief for the disproportionate economic hardships some small refiners faced. The AFPM, along with the Small Refineries Coalition and a coalition of states that includes Texas and Wyoming,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!