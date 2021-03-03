High Court Told Biofuel Ruling Would Cause Economic Strain

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade association, told the U.S. Supreme Court that it is essential for small petroleum refineries undergoing economic hardships to be able to gain exemptions from renewable fuel blending requirements and that an appeals court was wrong to restrict vital economic relief. The AFPM said the Tenth Circuit imposed a continuity requirement on the exemptions that the Clean Air Act did not contain when in fact Congress sought to provide relief for the disproportionate economic hardships some small refiners faced. The AFPM, along with the Small Refineries Coalition and a coalition of states that includes Texas and Wyoming,...

