Samsung Says Gilstrap Can't Hear Ericsson FRAND Dispute

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Samsung is asking Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap to toss Ericsson's allegations that the South Korean electronics giant failed to fairly license its patents essential to 4G and 5G wireless standards, saying the judge can't hear allegations involving foreign patents. In a motion filed Tuesday, Samsung said that the judge should dismiss the Swedish company's claims that Samsung breached its obligations during talks to license its standard-essential patents on fair, reasonable, nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms. Neither company is based in the U.S., and the licensing offers made during negotiations were "global in nature," Samsung said. Citing the court's other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS