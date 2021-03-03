Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Samsung Says Gilstrap Can't Hear Ericsson FRAND Dispute

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Samsung is asking Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap to toss Ericsson's allegations that the South Korean electronics giant failed to fairly license its patents essential to 4G and 5G wireless standards, saying the judge can't hear allegations involving foreign patents.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Samsung said that the judge should dismiss the Swedish company's claims that Samsung breached its obligations during talks to license its standard-essential patents on fair, reasonable, nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms.

Neither company is based in the U.S., and the licensing offers made during negotiations were "global in nature," Samsung said. Citing the court's other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!