Landlords Push To Revoke Salon Chain's Restructuring Deal

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 5:32 PM GMT) -- A group of landlords said at trial Wednesday that a restructuring arrangement struck in 2018 to try to save now-collapsed beauty salon business Regis UK Ltd. was unfair and should be revoked by the court. Marking the start of a six-day remote trial, Peter Arden QC, counsel for the landlords, urged High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli to nullify the company voluntary arrangement inked in October 2018 for Regis UK, which owns the Supercuts brand. He said there were serious concerns over the way the restructuring proposal was developed and presented to creditors, and accused the company of resisting his clients' demands...

