Retailers Accuse Mastercard Of Downplaying Swipe Fee Costs

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 5:50 PM GMT) -- Major retailers pursuing Mastercard for damages for setting unlawfully high fees told the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday that the credit card giant cannot lessen the alleged harm to avoid a payout. Jon Turner QC, counsel for high street chains Asda, Argos and Morrisons, said at a hearing that the credit card giant is trying to downplay the damages it owes retailers for violating competition law. The merchants are pursuing Mastercard for damages in the wake of the U.K. Supreme Court's decision that the so-called multilateral interchange fees set by Visa and Mastercard breached European Union rules on competition. Mastercard is fighting...

