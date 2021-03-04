'Discovery War' Revealed In Insurer's Contract Row With UBS

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 1:37 PM EST) -- An unsealed document has revealed a fierce discovery fight in UBS Financial Services Inc.'s contract lawsuit against Ohio National Life Insurance Co., with the insurer seeking to revive its sanctions bid over document requests that UBS says are justified. In a sanctions motion unsealed Tuesday, Ohio National accused UBS of waging an "all-out discovery war" though "vastly overbroad and irrelevant discovery requests," such as for documents spanning more than 20 years and depositions seeking to explore "general profitability" of the insurer's business lines. Ohio National, which is appealing a magistrate judge's Dec. 31 order rejecting the sanctions bid, further alleged the...

