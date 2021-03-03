EU Adviser Says No To Energy Charter Treaty Arbitration

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- An advocate general for the European Court of Justice concluded on Wednesday that the arbitration provision in the Energy Charter Treaty is incompatible with European Union law, a decision that backs the position already adopted by many EU member states and the European Commission. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar based his analysis on the fact that the arbitration provision in the ECT enables disputes involving EU member states that might relate to the interpretation of EU law to be referred to an investment arbitration tribunal, and does not provide for such questions to be referred to the ECJ, Europe's highest court....

