Nike Loses Again At PTAB In Adidas Footwear Fight

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board handed Nike another loss in its eight-year patent fight with Adidas, ruling on remand that a proposed amended claim in a Nike footwear patent failed to pass muster. After the Federal Circuit remanded the case last year, the PTAB on Tuesday ruled that Nike had still been unable to prove that the sole contested claim in its 2012 patent wasn't rendered obvious by passages from a 2001 edition of a knitting textbook, which was part of the record of the inter partes review but was never cited by Adidas as grounds for invalidity. Instead, the...

