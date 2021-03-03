NLRB Judge Says Theater Illegally Banned 'Zealous' Steward

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- A California theater banned a stage crew worker to rid itself of a "frequent, open and zealous" advocate for his colleagues, not because it feared his zeal would lead to a hostile work environment lawsuit, a National Labor Relations Board judge said. Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone shredded Sunset Cultural Center on Tuesday in a lengthy ruling littered with pithy jabs, finding the nonprofit violated federal labor law by firing Anthony Hurchalla, a steward with International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 611. Judge Anzalone balked at Sunset's claims that Hurchalla was a lawsuit waiting to happen, noting the dearth of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS