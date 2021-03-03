DLA Guides Carlyle's 141K-Square-Foot Logistics Purchase

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 2:09 PM EST) -- DLA Piper represented Carlyle in connection with a purchase announced Wednesday of a 13,090-square-meter (140,900-square-foot) logistics property in Germany from MAS Real Estate, which had counsel from Hogan Lovells. The Carlyle Group's purchase of the property in Munich comes amid a strong increase in demand for such space as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift from brick-and-mortar retail to online shopping and retailers need more distribution space near major metro areas. Carlyle's announcement did not provide financial details or an address for the property but said it was "in a prime location with easy access to Munich's city centre."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS