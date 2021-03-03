BU Loses LED Patent Case At Fed. Circ. Again

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday declined to second-guess a Massachusetts federal judge who rejected Boston University's efforts to amend its claims after a nearly $14 million jury verdict the school won against three Taiwanese LED manufacturers was overturned. In a one-paragraph per curiam decision, the three-judge panel turned down efforts by the university to revive its infringement case against Taiwan-based Epistar Corp. and Epistar customers Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. and Lite-On Inc. BU claimed in its 2012 suit that the companies infringed a patent it owned on a method of growing layers on an LED semiconductor. The school notched an almost $14 million...

