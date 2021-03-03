Senate Panel Advances Biden's Pick For Top Trade Post

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 11:46 AM EST) -- The Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved the nomination of Katherine Tai to be the next U.S. trade representative on Wednesday, setting the stage for what figures to be quick approval by the full upper chamber. Tai, who most recently served as chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, has received bipartisan support and earned endorsement from business and labor groups alike since her nomination was announced in January. The Finance Committee approved her nomination by voice vote with no objections. The Biden administration has kept its cards close to the vest on trade policy, signaling a broad commitment...

