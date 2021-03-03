NY Hospital Fights Subpoena In Health System Merger Row

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery urged a New Jersey federal court to quash a subpoena it received over a New Jersey health system antitrust row it's not involved in, arguing it shouldn't be forced to share its records because it doesn't compete with the companies involved. In the motion filed Tuesday, HSS, a Manhattan hospital specializing in orthopedic surgery, said Englewood Healthcare Foundation was seeking information about its business strategy in order to counter the Federal Trade Commission's December suit seeking to block its merger with Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. over concerns the deal would result in higher health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS