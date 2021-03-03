AIG Names Ex-GC Of Education Dept. To Board Of Directors

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- James Cole Jr., the newly appointed director at AIG, played a key role in advancing civil rights for LGBTQ and minority students when he served as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education during the Obama administration. The American International Group Inc. announced this week that Cole, now chairman and CEO of investment management firm Jasco Group, would join the board March 15. Cole, who could not be reached for comment, said in a statement, "It is a privilege to join AIG's board of directors at a pivotal time in the company's history. The steady progress AIG has made in...

