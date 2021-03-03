Staffing Exec Gets Probation In Immigrant Hiring Plot

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- An Illinois staffing company executive has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting his role in a conspiracy to hire unauthorized immigrants for a Chicago-area sheet metal fabrication company. Sergio Badani, 51, was sentenced by Northern District of Illinois Judge Sara L. Ellis on Monday for his 2020 guilty plea to rehiring unauthorized immigrants on behalf of KSO MetalFab Inc., which had fired the workers after an inquiry from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Badani was also fined $15,000, prosecutors said. Andrew Porter, Badani's attorney, celebrated the decision, given that the government had recommended a sentence of six months of...

