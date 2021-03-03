Latham, Goodwin Steer Oscar Health's Upsized $1.4B IPO

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- Venture-backed health insurer Oscar Health Inc. went public on Wednesday after pricing an upsized $1.4 billion initial public offering, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Goodwin Procter LLP. New York-based Oscar Health sold more than 37 million shares at $39 each late Tuesday, beating its increased range between $36 and $38. When Oscar Health launched IPO plans last week, it planned to offer shares priced between $32 and $34. Companies sometimes increase their offering sizes and price ranges if they find investor demand is stronger than expected. Yet shares of Oscar Health fell in their debut Wednesday. The company's...

