2nd Circ. Won't Revive Getty Photo Copyright Lawsuit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday rejected a copyright lawsuit accusing Getty Images Inc. of selling access to tens of thousands of images it didn't own, saying the photo giant had clearly secured licenses to the library in question. Upholding a lower judge's decision, the appeals court cited a series of licensing deals that established "an unbroken chain of authorization" from the accuser, a press agency called Zuma Press Inc., to Getty. "Given the plain language of each of these agreements, there can be no dispute that Getty obtained a valid license to use the images," the appeals court wrote. Zuma sued...

