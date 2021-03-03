Okla. Seeks 19-Year Extension To J&J $465M Opioid Judgment

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- Oklahoma has urged the state Supreme Court to reject Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $465 million judgment for its role in creating an opioid addiction epidemic and asked the high court to extend the company's one-year abatement plan to 20 years. In its reply Tuesday to the pharmaceutical giant's appeal, Oklahoma's attorney general painted a picture of a company motivated solely by billions of dollars in profit, launching a "deceptive marketing spree" undeterred by the tens of thousands of people who became addicted to its drugs and the thousands of Oklahomans who died. "J&J lied to Oklahoma for over 25...

