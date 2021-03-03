Reckitt Benckiser Coughs Up $53M To End False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- Reckitt Benckiser LLC has agreed to shell out $53 million to put to rest a certified class action claiming the dietary supplement maker had falsely advertised one of its products as treating joint pain, a deal that consumers described Tuesday as "the largest dietary supplement class action settlement ever reached." The consumers had claimed that the company falsely advertised its "Move Free Advanced" dietary supplement. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria certified both a California and a New York class of buyers in June 2019, finding that the plaintiffs had shown they could support both their false advertising and damages claims....

