CEO In $150M Opioid Scheme Hit With 15-Year Sentence

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 11:02 PM EST) -- The former CEO of a health provider group was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for his role in a $150 million fraud scheme that involved the unnecessary prescription of opioids in Michigan and Ohio, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Mashiyat Rashid, 40, who was Tri-County Wellness Group's chief executive officer, developed a corporate policy to administer expensive and unnecessary back injections to patients in exchange for prescriptions of over 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids, prosecutors said in a statement. Rashid, who lives in West Bloomfield, Michigan, admitted to one count of money laundering and...

