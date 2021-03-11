Offshore Wind Push Is Good News For NYC Building Owners

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- Federal and state support have New York state poised to lead the nation in the development of offshore wind power. Several large offshore wind projects are now taking shape in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off of New York's Long Island. Five projects, in various stages of the approval process, are poised to deliver more than 4,300 megawatts of electricity to the New York market by 2028. And as large as these projects are, they represent less than half of the state's 2019 commitment for offshore wind — so more projects are assuredly on the way. Hurdles remain — we are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS