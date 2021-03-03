Experts Properly Limited In Surgery Suit, Iowa Court Finds

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- An Iowa appeals court on Wednesday backed a verdict clearing a surgeon from a suit alleging he'd performed an unnecessary surgery that led to a patient's stroke, saying the patient's failure to properly disclose his expert witnesses' opinions meant their testimony was properly limited by the trial court. The decision affirms a finding that Dr. Eromosele Otoadese was not liable for the stroke that occurred following a carotid endarterectomy intended to address the vision concerns of patient William McGrew. McGrew had been referred to Otoadese for treatment of transient vision problems — which Otoadese had diagnosed as stemming from "seer" stenosis,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS