Pleading Tortious Interference Claims In Calif. After Ixchel

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:22 PM EST) -- Last August, after certification from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the California Supreme Court settled several open questions of law in Ixchel Pharma LLC v. Biogen Inc. First, the court held that a plaintiff asserting a tortious interference claim involving an at-will contract must plead an independently wrongful act.[1] In doing so, in the court all but merged the elements of a tortious interference with contractual relations claim and an intentional interference with prospective advantage claim for at-will agreements. Second, the court confirmed that Section 16600 of the California Business and Professions Code applied to restraints on...

