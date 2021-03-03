Ex-Head Chef Says Calif. Hotel Wrongly Fired Him Over Injury

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The former executive chef of a posh California hotel and marina has lodged a state court lawsuit accusing the hospitality business of wrongfully terminating him after he suffered a work-related injury that required him to take legally protected medical leave. Eric Sauber sued Westgroup Portofino LLC and The Portofino Hotel & Marina of Redondo Beach in Los Angeles County, saying that the company told him it had to lay him off because business was slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then soon hired another person without medical disabilities to replace Sauber in the executive chef position. "Shortly after plaintiff provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS