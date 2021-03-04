​​​​​​​Inspection Agencies Can't Shake Faulty Plywood Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Florida rejected calls from two inspection agencies to toss false advertising claims over Brazilian plywood that domestic producers say clearly didn't meet building standards, comparing the agencies to state medical licensing boards. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman picked apart arguments from the inspection companies, PFS Corp., or PFS-TECO, and Timber Products Inspection Inc., in his Wednesday order, finding that a coalition of U.S. plywood manufacturers had levied viable claims under the Lanham Act and Florida state law. While the inspectors denied making any statements that could be construed as advertising, the judge found that their certification...

