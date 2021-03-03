Dems Urge Biden To Rein In Nuclear Posture

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- Two progressive congressmen are urging President Joe Biden to implement a robust policy of nuclear non-proliferation, contrasting their proposed agenda with geopolitical escalations that occurred during the Trump administration. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., wrote to Biden in a letter Tuesday in favor of de-emphasizing America's nuclear arsenal. The letter outlined four primary ways in which Biden could reduce nuclear tensions, such as stopping the deployment of a nuclear-armed submarine, which the congressmen believe could lower the threshold for nuclear retaliation, They also recommended implementing a non-first-strike policy for nuclear weapons and scaling back the $1.7 trillion...

