FDA Seeks Win In Suit Over Compounded Drug Agreements

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- The federal government is gunning to end a group of pharmacies' suit accusing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of unlawfully issuing new regulations last October concerning compounded drug distribution, telling a D.C. federal court their case is not ripe for judicial review. In a 46-page cross-motion for summary judgment Wednesday, the FDA argued that it would be premature at this stage to allow Wellness Pharmacy Inc., Women's International Pharmacy Inc. and five others to challenge the regulation. The pharmacies lodged the case on the same day the FDA issued the regulations. The complaint alleged that the FDA's recent memorandum of...

