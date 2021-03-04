Abusive M&A Litigation Highlights Need For Securities Reform

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Federal court challenges to announced M&A deals have not abated as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, in 2020, 95 out of approximately 122 federal class action deal challenges were filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware by a single group of lawyers working in concert, with an additional almost 450 non-class action federal challenges to M&A deals also filed in 2020. The majority of these cases were voluntarily dismissed quickly, often after supplemental disclosures were issued by the defendant company and the lawsuits appear to be intended to generate mootness fees for plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS