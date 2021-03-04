Faegre Drinker Scores Veteran International Employment Atty

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has scored a heavyweight employment attorney to co-lead its international employment law team in New York, the firm announced Wednesday. Erika Collins, a veteran of labor law practice who has done work in more than 150 countries, has joined the firm from Epstein Becker & Green PC, where she was a partner co-heading the firm's international employment law group, Faegre Drinker said in a statement. Collins' hire is a major showing of the firm's ambitions in international employment and labor practice following a crucial merger last year between the Philadelphia-based Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS