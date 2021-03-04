Ill. Judge Says Labor Law Blocks Worker's Finger Privacy Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A southern Illinois federal judge has tossed a biometric privacy suit claiming a kitchen and bath surfaces manufacturer collected and used employees' fingerprint data without informed consent, finding the claims preempted under the Labor Management Relations Act. U.S. District Judge Stephen McGlynn said the Seventh Circuit's Miller v. Southwest Airlines Inc. opinion controlled his decision to dismiss former unionized employee Ann Barton's proposed class lawsuit. The action claimed that Swan Surfaces LLC scanned, scanned, stored, and used her and other workers' fingerprints in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. In Miller, the Seventh Circuit said an adjustment board had...

